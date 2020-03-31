BodyGuardz has released two protective glass screen protectors, along with a protective film, for the Apple iPad Pro 12.5″ and 11″ models.

“iPads are being used now more than ever before, especially with the recent increase in online schooling and working from home,” said Kirk Feller, President and CEO of BodyGuardz. “We’re excited to offer products that not only protect devices but also safeguard from extended exposure to harmful blue light.”

BodyGuardz screen protection products available for both devices include:

° BodyGuardz Pure 2 (US$69.95): Pure 2 uses a unique family of glass called aluminosilicate, which is more scratch-resistant, reduces scratch visibility and has better after-scratch durability than traditional soda-lime glass screen protectors.

° Pure 2 EyeGuard ($69.95): Pure 2 EyeGuard is highly protective aluminosilicate glass with the addition of a blue-light filter. EyeGuard technology filters up to 43% of the harmful blue-light rays emitted from electronic devices that can cause digital eye strain, eye fatigue and headaches.

° UltraTough ($24.95): UltraTough is a self-healing film that creates a transparent protective barrier, eliminates scratches caused by frequent daily use. UltraTough is perfectly aligned on the screen during application—ensuring protection that doesn’t interfere with user experience.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, which provides free screen protector replacements for only the cost of shipping.

Like this: Like Loading...