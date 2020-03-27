At the end of 2019, Red Giant announced a new way to access every one of itsVFX, filmmaking and motion graphics software suites: Red Giant Complete. With it, annual subscribers have the most up-to-date versions of all tools – Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite.

Now Red Giant has announced that Red Giant Complete is now free for students or faculty members of a university, college, or high school. Instead of buying separate suites or choosing which tools best suits one’s educational needs or budget, students and teachers can get every single tool Red Giant makes, completely free of charge. To get a free Red Giant Complete license if you are a student, teacher or faculty member:

° School or organization ID or any proof of current employment or enrollment may be used for verification.

° Send your academic verification to academic@redgiant.com.

° Wait for approval via email before purchasing.

Once you get approval, head over to the Red Giant Complete Product Page and “BUY” your free version. You will only be able to buy the free version if you have been pre-approved.

For more information on academic verification, head over to Red Giant’s EDU page.

The free EDU subscription will last 180 days. When that time period ends, users will need to re-verify their academic status to renew their free subscription of Red Giant Complete.

