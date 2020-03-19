Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.4.6, a bug fix update to company’s quality control tool for images and vector graphics files.

Graphic Inspector can flag images and Illustrator files with specific attributes such as resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and more. The app preflights both bitmap and vector files. Version addresses a memory bug on macOS Catalina that prevented the app from retrieving icon previews of large file batches.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$19.95. A demo is available for download. The 2.4.6 update is free for users of version 2 ($10 to upgrade from version 1). Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.8-10.15.

