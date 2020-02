Adobe has released updates to both its macOS and iOS versions of Photoshop with several new features. Among them:

° Now you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace. Use the new “apply” button to iterate your fills before committing.

° The output quality and performance of Lens Blur has been improved.

° It adds support fo the Dark UI of macOS Catalina.

° There are performance tweaks and more.

Go here for more details.

