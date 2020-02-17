Linguisoft has announced Grammarian PRO3 X 3.1, a 64-bit, macOS Catalina-ready update of the grammar, spelling, AutoCorrect, and AutoType proofreading application for the Mac.

It’s a universal interactive spell and grammar checking, dictionary, thesaurus, AutoCorrect, and AutoType tool that works within every program. Version 3.1 allows Grammarian to work as a background app, removing its menu and dock icon. There’s new HTML Document Checking for browsers and editors such as Firefox; these export character formatting and graphics only via the HTML format.

Grammarian PRO3 X 3.1 requires macOS 10.6.8 or later. It retails for U.S.$59.95 and is available through the Grammarian PRO3 X website.

