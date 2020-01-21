Apple has updated its Developer Page (https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=01212020b) regarding app updates in the Kids category.

Apple says: “When parents visit the Kids category on the App Store, they expect that the apps they find are suitable for children. That’s why apps published on the App Store must protect children’s data and provide only age-appropriate content. Apps must also require a parental gate in order to link out of the app, request permissions, or present purchasing opportunities. It’s critical that apps do not transmit personally identifiable information or device information to third parties, and that advertisements are human-reviewed for age appropriateness in order to be displayed.”

