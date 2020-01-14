The global education apps market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 27.13% by 2027 due to the growing demand for mobile education apps among students, according to Absolute Markets Insight (www.absolutemarketsinsight.com).

The continued surge by students to adopt smart technological devices as a part of their educational experience is also forcing educators to adapt to these new technologies at a faster pace by which they can impart education, adds the research group. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets facilitates better communications between students and faculty members.

The sharing of information isn’t restricted to office hours or a designated location, adds Absolute Market Insights. Another advantage associated with such apps is that the students can easily track the lecture in the app and keep themselves updated with the curriculum.

However, some logistical technical issues is expected to critically impact the overall market growth, notes the research group. The rising element of fun or positive emotions inherent to the app is anticipated to propel the growth of education apps in future years. Absolute Market Insights says the education apps are not only improving the overall education system but are also making the students smarter. It is meant to be the most synchronized way of learning.

Image courtesy of Concetto Labs

