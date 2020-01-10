Ergonis Software has rolled out Typinator 8.3 (https://store.ergonis.com/products/typinator), an update of the text expander for macOS.

The app automates the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Version 8.3 complies with Apple’s new security requirements for notarization and delivers additional improvements and enhancements. Notarized apps are scanned automatically by Apple for security issues and malicious code.

Typinator 8.3 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. FOr new users teh cost is $24.99 for a single user license. The upgrade to Typinator 8.3 is free for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator on or after Jan. 1, 2019. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses.

