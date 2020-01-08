When it comes to multi-dwelling units (MDU) property managers, smart home devices and related services can drive higher revenue by increasing occupancy and rental rates and a reduction in operational costs through reduced maintenance, reduced staffing, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and improved energy efficiency, according to a new report from Research and Markets (www.researchandmarkets.com).

The research group examined the opportunities for integration of smart devices in multi-dwelling units, including profiles of companies driving the market, current adoption of smart home devices, and key feature preferences among residents and property managers of multifamily housing units.

The conclusion: smart home devices and related services can drive a reduction in operational costs for MDU property managers through reduced maintenance, reduced staffing, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and improved energy efficiency and drive higher revenue by increasing occupancy and rental rates.

Accompanying image is courtesy of 123RF.com

