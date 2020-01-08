At this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Satechi debuted the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports.

The company says its latest charger can boost battery life of the most power-hungry devices at full speed, without sharing power between ports. Equipped with two additional USB-A ports, the charger consolidates multiple adapters into one device.

The Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger features upgraded USB-C ports at 90W and 18W. There are also two additional USB-A ports.

Housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards. The 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger is available now for US $79.99 at Satechi.net and Amazon.com.

