2020 is set to bring a digital transformation with a new set of technologies. The latest insight from the UX Innovation research team at Strategy Analytics has identified the top UX trends to watch in 2020.

The research group says artificial intelligence (AI) will start to deliver tangible user benefits in consumer tech; new distinctive use cases will emerge to take full advantage of the ultra-high capacity 5G networks; foldable devices will spur a period of form-factor innovation; voice assistants will make progress towards consolidation; and Android Automotive OS will have a huge impact on the infotainment user experience.

Highlighting the key trends to watch in 2020, report snapshots include:

° In AI, more meaningful use cases will be introduced based on natural language processing, machine learning and empathetic technology, among other areas.

° As 5G is rolled out in more markets, new distinctive use cases will emerge sparking a new wave of UX innovation.

° Foldable devices will provide opportunities for UX designers to deliver new experiences and value propositions.

° Voice assistant platforms will finally address the user experience pain points associated with fragmentation.

° Android Automotive OS has the potential to eliminate smartphone mirroring, providing access to a wide variety of relevant apps while in the car.

