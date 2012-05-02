LinkOptimizer for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

13″ 1.8GHz MacBook Air on sale for $134 off M...
Newegg has the 2017 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air on sale today for $134 off MSRP including $1.99 shipping. Newegg will include a free $50 rebate card with each MacBook Air, taking the price down to $... Read more
Save $100 on the base 21″ 2.3GHz iMac, only $...
B&H Photo has the 2017 21″ 2.3GHz iMac (MMQA2LL/A) in stock and on sale for $999 including free shipping plus NY & NJ tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP.
Read more
Save hundreds on a 15″ MacBook Pro with these...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros available for up to $800 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only:
– 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
Select 12″ 1.3GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for...
Amazon has Space Gray and Rose Gold 2017 12″ 1.3GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free:
– 12″ 1.3GHz Space Gray MacBook: $1399.99 $200 off MSRP
– 12″ 1.3GHz Rose Gold MacBook... Read more
10″ 64GB WiFi iPad Pros on sale for $599, sav...
MacMall has Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold 10″ 64GB WiFi iPad Pros on sale for $599 including free shipping. Their price is $50 off MSRP.
Read more
8-Core iMac Pro on sale for $4799, $200 off M...
Adorama has the new 8-Core iMac Pro on sale today for $4799 including free shipping plus NY & NJ tax only. Their price is $200 off MSRP, and it’s currently the lowest price available for an iMac... Read more
Weekend Sale! 12″ 1.2GHz Retina MacBooks for...
Amazon has 2017 12″ 1.2GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free:
12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook: $1099.99 $200 off MSRP
12″ 1.2GHz Silver MacBook: $1099.99 $200 off MSRP
12″ 1.... Read more
Sale! Apple resellers offer 13″ MacBook Pros...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple resellers offer 15″ MacBook Pros for up...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $211 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
Apple restocks refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook A...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free:
– 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air (... Read more