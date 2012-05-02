LinkOptimizer for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions says LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace.

Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. LinkOptimizer is a workflow automation solution InDesign that lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, perform color conversion, convert image formats, run actions and more.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Adobe Exchange (https://tinyurl.com/yd7aqmsd) for $259.95 (there's a "lite" version for $179.95), as well as from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) A demo is available for download. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.