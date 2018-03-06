PhoneRescue for macOS updated to version 3.6.0

iMobie has released PhoneRescue 3.6.0, a maintenance update to their data recovery software for macOS and Windows.

Developed exclusively for iPhone and Android users suffering from data loss, it’s a tool that can retrieve lost messages and other important data directly from iPhone and Android phones, even without a backup. The app allows users to preview the deleted data and select those that really matter to recover.

A single user license for PhoneRescue is $49.99 and a family license is $69.99. You can purchase a license at the iMobie online store (www.imobie.com).