DRmare launches Audio Converter for Apple Music, Audible, more
DRmare launches Audio Converter for Apple Music, Audible, more

DRmare Studio has introduced Audio Converter 1.0 (https://tinyurl.com/ya8yqqlr) for macOS and Windows. The app lets you remove DRM from any protected audio, including Apple Music, iTunes M4P songs and Audible audiobooks.

You can also convert both DRM-ed and non-DRM audios for any device. DRmare Audio Converter works not only with DRM-protected audio files, but also with common audios, such as MP3, WAV, OGG, WMA, AAC, FLAC, and more.

On the Mac platform, DRmare Audio Converter 1.0 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. To convert any DRM-ed music from iTunes or Apple Music Store, users are required to install the latest iTunes on computer with authorization. DRmare Audio Converter is provided with two different license types, including $39.95 for one computer and a lifetime upgrade and $54.95 for five computers with a lifetime upgrade.

 

