BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Now Can Save Single Sheet PDFs

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput XLS 2.5.3, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel.

In addition to batch printing and PDF conversion, the software lets users carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel and effortlessly repurpose Office spreadsheets for web and mobile devices. Version 2.5.3 lets users split Excel workbooks into single sheet PDF files while preserving the multi-page sheet structure in exported documents.

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com), as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.7 - 10.13 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 or 2016.