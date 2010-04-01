HoudahGeo 5.2 for macOS adds Lightroom Classic support

Houdah Software has introduced HoudahGeo 5.2, an upgrade to its photo geocoding solution for macOS.

The app "pins" photos to locations where they were taken. Just like a GPS-enabled camera, HoudahGeo embeds latitude, longitude and altitude information within the image file. It works with Photos, iPhoto, Aperture, and Adobe Lightroom. Version 5.2 adds support for Lightroom Classic, brings enhancements to the geocoding workflow, and adds support for newer EXIF tags.

Licenses can can be purchased from the Houdah Software store. HoudahGeo 5.2 is priced at $39 for a single-user license. A demo is available for download.