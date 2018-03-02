StarTech launches Thunderbolt 3 PCI Expansion Chassis with DisplayPort

StarTech.com has released the $316.99, a turnkey solution for those looking to extend their laptop expansion options. The chassis enables users to add their choice of external PCI Express (PCIe) card to their MacBook or Windows laptop, and features a dedicated port for connecting a DisplayPort monitor. For additional scalability, the chassis also supports Thunderbolt 3 daisy chaining.

The expansion chassis is available for purchase individually, or bundled with one of a variety of StarTech.com PCIe cards. The bundles available include 10 Gigabit networking, USB 3.1, FireWire, and m.2 SSD connections.

The Thunderbolt 3 expansion chassis supports business and creative professionals’ use of many external add-on peripherals and storage media, according to Carey Cline, senior product manager, StarTech.com. Also, by adding this expansion chassis, users won’t lose their investment in previously purchased PCIe cards and the devices connected to them when upgrading to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop.