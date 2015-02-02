Output Factory Server for InDesign Update Improves Preflight Email Alerts

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory Server 2.0.12, a maintenance update to company's output workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users on a network and offers layer versioning, preflighting, single page export and more. Version 2.0.12 improves handling of email alerts triggered by preflight errors and addresses issues related to corrupted workflow files.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $699.95. A demo is aavailable for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.