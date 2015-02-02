Output Factory Server for InDesign Update Improves Preflight Email Alerts
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Output Factory Server for InDesign Update Improves Preflight Email Alerts

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory Server 2.0.12, a maintenance update to company's output workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users on a network and offers layer versioning, preflighting, single page export and more. Version 2.0.12 improves handling of email alerts triggered by preflight errors and addresses issues related to corrupted workflow files.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $699.95. A demo is aavailable for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

MacFamilyTree 8.3.2 - Create and explore...
MacFamilyTree gives genealogy a facelift: modern, interactive, convenient and fast. Explore your family tree and your family history in a way generations of chroniclers before you would have loved.... Read more
Stacks 3.5.8 - New way to create pages i...
Stacks is a new way to create pages in RapidWeaver. It's a plugin designed to combine drag-and-drop simplicity with the power of fluid layout. Features Fluid Layout: Stacks lets you build pages... Read more
WiFiSpoof 3.0.7 - Change your WiFi MAC a...
WiFiSpoof quickly and easily allows you to change your WiFi MAC address via hot-key or the system menu bar. Version 3.0.7: we've fixed some issues that can occur the first time WiFiSpoof is opened... Read more
iClock 4.2.1 - Customizable menu bar clo...
iClock is an extremely customizable replacement for Apple's default menu bar clock. Features: Have your Apple or Google calendar in the menu bar Have the day, date, and time in different fonts and... Read more
Stacks 3.5.8 - New way to create pages i...
Stacks is a new way to create pages in RapidWeaver. It's a plugin designed to combine drag-and-drop simplicity with the power of fluid layout. Features Fluid Layout: Stacks lets you build pages... Read more
WiFiSpoof 3.0.7 - Change your WiFi MAC a...
WiFiSpoof quickly and easily allows you to change your WiFi MAC address via hot-key or the system menu bar. Version 3.0.7: we've fixed some issues that can occur the first time WiFiSpoof is opened... Read more
iClock 4.2.1 - Customizable menu bar clo...
iClock is an extremely customizable replacement for Apple's default menu bar clock. Features: Have your Apple or Google calendar in the menu bar Have the day, date, and time in different fonts and... Read more
Adobe Acrobat Reader 18.011.20038 - View...
Adobe Acrobat Reader allows users to view PDF documents. You may not know what a PDF file is, but you've probably come across one at some point. PDF files are used by companies and even the IRS to... Read more
EtreCheck 4.1 - For troubleshooting your...
EtreCheck is an app that displays the important details of your system configuration and allow you to copy that information to the Clipboard. It is meant to be used with Apple Support Communities to... Read more
WebSnapperPro 2.0.7 - $20.00
WebSnapperPro lets you capture full web pages exactly as they appear in your browser, with a single mouse click, without the need to "stitch" or cut-and-paste. Save the page as an image file or as... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Holy Potatoes! We're In Space? Guid...
Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space? is a great little space-faring adventure, but its combat isn’t always something you want to deal with. Luckily, with a ton of crafting and management systems to take advantage of, you can craft a ship that easily... | Read more »
Recently released papercraft puzzler PAP...
Heavily inspired by classic children's literature, PAPER Anne is UsFun Games’ new puzzle platformer which transports you into a papercraft world of mystery and fairytales. With nods to the Nut Cracker, Alice in Wonderland, and more, PAPER Anne has... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
Did you know that 148Apps is part of a big happy family? Not the sort of family that gets together for brunch on Sundays, but the sort of family that's entirely composed of websites. And every week that big digital family brings you the best news... | Read more »
All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
It's a bumper week for sales over on the App Store. There are some incredible games going for much cheaper than usual. Seriously, if you've not played them, I'd recommend picking up everything on this here list. [Read more] | Read more »
Into The Breach Would Be Perfect For Mob...
| Read more »
Evoland 2 (Games)
Evoland 2 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $6.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: **Celebrating the release of Evoland 2 with a 10% off launch price!** What were your childhood games like? Onboard on an epic... | Read more »
Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? (Ga...
Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $6.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! is a wacky space exploration game where you manage your very own spaceship... | Read more »
Airdrop into mayhem in Grand Battle Roya...
If you’re a fan of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), but lament the fact that you can’t play it on the go, then you’re in luck. Hong Kong developer GameSpire has released a brand new battle royale title for Android and iOS – Grand Battle Royale... | Read more »
The 5 best games that came out on mobile...
It's been a pretty good month for mobile gaming, but what have been the standout games that have landed on the App Store in February? Well, that's what we're going to find out in this here list. [Read more] | Read more »
Temple of Spikes: The Legend (Games)
Temple of Spikes: The Legend 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: A full-featured, story-based hardcore platformer with 50+ hours of gameplay and a speedrunner mode. In January... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Sunday Sale! Silver and Gold 12″ 1.2GHz MacBo...
Amazon has 2017 Silver and Gold 12″ 1.2GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free: 12″ 1.2GHz Silver MacBook: $1099.99 $200 off MSRP 12″ 1.2GHz Gold MacBook: $1099.99 $200 off... Read more
How to use your Education discount at Apple t...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $400 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
Apple refurbished 128GB iPad minis available...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 128GB iPad minis available today for $339 including free shipping. Apple’s standard one-year warranty is included. Their price is $60 off MSRP. Read more
15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $250 off M...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $211 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
Save $50 to $80 with Apple refurbished 9″ iPa...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9.7″ WiFi iPads available for $50-$80 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each iPad, and shipping is free: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $... Read more
Save up to $420 on a 2017 15″ MacBook Pro wit...
Save $360-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 15″ MacBook Pro with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for each model from any reseller. An standard... Read more
Sale! Amazon offers 13″ 2.3GHz MacBook Pros f...
Amazon has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Apple MacBook Pros on sale today for $150-$200 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A): $1099.99 $200 off MSRP... Read more
Apple offers 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros, Cert...
Apple has Apple Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros available for $270-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 3... Read more
Save up to $350 with these Apple Certified Re...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro available for $...
B&H Photo has the 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro available for $200 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A): $1799.99 $200 off MSRP Amazon... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Professional Learning Specialist - A...
# Apple Professional Learning Specialist Job Number: 113456892 Englewood, NJ, New Jersey, United States Posted: 02-Feb-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The Read more
QA Automation Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple...
# QA Automation Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113202642 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 02-Mar-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** At Read more
Senior QE Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple (Un...
# Senior QE Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113521249 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 02-Mar-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Imagine Read more
Firmware Engineer - *Apple* Accessories - A...
# Firmware Engineer - Apple Accessories Job Number: 113452350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 28-Feb-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description:SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.