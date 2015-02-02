FmPro Migrator 8.48 Creates FileMaker 16 Custom Apps from Visual FoxPro

.com Solutions has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.48. FmPro Migrator is a stand-alone app that migrates FileMaker Pro databases to MySQL, Oracle, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, OpenBase and more.

Version 8.48 has been enhanced to perform automated Visual FoxPro to FileMaker 16 conversions. FileMaker database files can be shared using FileMaker Server or FileMaker Cloud with macOS, iOS, and Windows devices.

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at $600 per developer. A demo is available from .com Solutions online (https://tinyurl.com/yhzahuk).