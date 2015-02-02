AKVIS releases Steampunk Pack set of picture frames

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced the $17 Steampunk Pack set of picture frames. The collection is inspired by the steampunk world and includes 100 ready-to-use picture frames, 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates.

To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite (a demo is available for download). On the Mac platform, the products run on macOS 10.12 or higher.