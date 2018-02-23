TheKeptPromise releases Create Booklet 2 for the Mac

TheKeptPromise has released Create Booklet 2 for the Mac, which allows anyone to create a booklet from almost any file from within almost any software.

Create Booklet 2 can place pages side by side re-sorted for booklet printing, no matter what printer is used. Its onboarding gets customers up to speed before they run into any surprises, according to the folks at TheKeptPromise. To satisfy the pro users, Create Booklet 2 makes use of PDF boxes, allowing custom impositions and more.

The software is compatible with macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $19.99 and is available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y9dunduy).