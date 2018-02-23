Joyoshare releases Screen Recorder for macOS

Joyoshare (www.joyoshare.com) has announced Screen Recorder for Mac, a video capture tool that can record screen videos with audio simultaneously on macOS.

It allows users to record all screen activities, including desktop videos, audio, streaming music, games, webcams, online chats, video calls, lectures, and more. You can then save recordings in media formats such as MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, and more.

Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac is sold with three different license types, including: $29.95 for a single license copy with lifetime free software update;$59.95 for 2-5 Macs with lifetime free update; and $79.95 for unlimited use. The software is compatible with macOS 10.8 and later. A demo is available for download.