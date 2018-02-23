NeoFinder for macOS revved to version 7.2.1

Norbert M. Doerner has released NeoFinder 7.2.1 (https://www.cdfinder.de), an update of its media asset management tool for the Mac. Among other things, you can now generate thumbnails and metadata from Luminar 2018 files (".lmnr" file suffix)

NeoFinder 7.2.1 is a free update to all NeoFinder 7.x users. NeoFinder 7.x is a paid upgrade to licensed users of NeoFinder 6.x and the old CDFinder, upgrade price starting at $22.47 New licenses start at $34.30 for a NeoFinder Private License.