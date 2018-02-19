Cheetah3D 7.2 adds support for HEVC, ProRes, IES Lights, more

MW3D-Solutions has announced Cheetah3D 7.2 (https://www.cheetah3d.com), a feature update to its 3D modeling solution for macOS. Version 7.2 now uses the AVFoundation framework, which offers faster and higher quality movie export.

What’s more, professional users will enjoy the added ProRes workflow, according to the folks at MW3D-Solutions. The Cheetah3D unbiased render engine Falcon also sees some additions such as support for IES lights, Filmic tone mapping and improved soft shadows.

Cheetah3D 7.2 requires macOS 10.8.5 or higher and costs $99 for a single-user license. Customers may upgrade from older versions for $59, though the upgrade from version 7.x to 7.2 is free.