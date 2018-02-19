Apple opens its first store in Austria Saturday
Apple opens its first store in Austria Saturday

Apple Kärntner Straße, Apple’s first store in Austria, will open Saturday at 9:30 a.m. (local time) in the heart of Vienna. Nestled on the famous pedestrian shopping street between St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the Vienna State Opera, the store will have 150 employees (who, together, speak 44 languages).

“We can’t wait to join the bustling city of Vienna, a European crossroads so rich in history and culture,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, in a press release. “Apple Kärntner Straße brings the best of Apple together with our products, services and educational programs. Everyone is welcome to connect, be inspired to learn, and unlock their creativity.”

Designed with the original heritage building in mind, the two-level store features a corner entrance and reinstated exposed columns with large window openings that seamlessly connect it to the public gathering space outside. Visitors can participate in free Today at Apple sessions every day focused on photography, coding and app development, music, art and design, and more in The Forum.

The programs include Quick Start and How To sessions, Music Labs and Studio Hours, all led by Apple Creatives, the store’s experts in liberal arts. Interactive Photo Walks and Sketch Walks take participants outside the store to explore nearby sites in the city while learning new skills.

Programs are designed to serve all in the community, including sessions specifically for educators and children, such as Kids Hour on Saturdays. Entrepreneurs and app developers interested in hands-on training and advice can meet with Apple team members in the Boardroom for customized support. To register for Today at Apple sessions, visit apple.com/at/today.

Customers looking to simply try out Apple products can explore the entire line in the store and learn more from the store team at any time. New owners can get help customizing their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac with Personal Setup and users can work side by side with Geniuses at the Genius Bar when looking for technical support and advice.

 

