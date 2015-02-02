Troi URL Plug-in 9.1 released for FileMaker Pro 16

Troi (www.troi.com) has released Troi URL Plug-in 9.1 for FileMaker Pro 16. It’s an update of the tool designed to help you fill in forms on the Internet, all from FileMaker Pro.

Troi URL Plug-in also retrieves data or images from web sites. Version 9.1 adds new functionality for movie metadata. A fully functional demo version of Troi URL Plug-in 5.0 is available for downloading at: https://www.troi.com/products/urlplugin/

Licenses cost $99 per user. Users who bought a license for Troi File Plug-in on or after May 10, 2016, are entitled to a free upgrade to version 9.1. Upgrades from licenses bought before May 10, 2016, are available from $59 per user.