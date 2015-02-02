Paragon Software releases APFS Retrofit Kit for macOS

Paragon Software has released the free APFS Retrofit Kit for macOS (https://tinyurl.com/y9y79gve), a system driver that enables read-only access to APFS (Apple File System) volumes under macOS 10.12 or earlier versions.

For Mac users working on legacy versions of Mac OS X and macOS where APFS isn’t natively supported, the tool allows instant, read-only access to APFS-formatted data stored on hard disk drives, solid-state storage, or flash thumb drives.

Once installed, the driver requires no additional interaction from the user. According to the folks at Paragon Software, the software delivers:

° Fail-safe operation across compatible hardware and software systems for general-purpose and specialized applications;

° Protection of data integrity, along with prevention of accidental data corruption or loss;

° Steady, balanced throughput with effective flow control, reduced overhead, and no data congestion;

° Thrifty usage of processor, memory, and disk resources.