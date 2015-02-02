Film Editor Dylan Tichenor ACE to Headline 17th Las Vegas SuperMeet

The CPUG Network has announced that Oscar, BAFTA and ACE Eddie Award nominated Film editor Dylan Tichenor ACE will be the featured presenter at the 17th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet, on Tuesday, April 10, at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas during the annual NAB Show.

Tichenor received Oscar nominations for editing Paul Thomas Anderson's “There Will Be Blood” and Kathryn Bigelow's “Zero Dark Thirty.” Early bird tickets are on sale, online only, and can be purchased at the SuperMeet website (www.supermeet.com).

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the SuperMeet Vendor Showcase featuring over 20 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Frame.io, HP, Atomos, Digital Anarchy, B&H, Future Media Concepts, Master The Workflow, LumaForge, ATTO, Boris FX, CoreMelt, Red Giant Software, Drobo, Pond5, Maxon, RE:Vision Effects and more.

The full SuperMeet agenda will not be announced until shortly before the event date. However the producers have stated that there will be user driven presentations by Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Frame.io, Atomos, HP and more.

Rounding out the evening will be the "World Famous Raffle," where “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of filmmaker-related prizes will be handed out to winners.