Default Folder X 5.2.2 improves speed, adds features and fixes bugs
Default Folder X 5.2.2 improves speed, adds features and fixes bugs

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2.2 (https://tinyurl.com/2gm24v) an update to their utility for macOS.

It enhances the file dialogs of all Mac applications. Default Folder X provides fast navigation to files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging and more. Its custom keyboard shortcuts put favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.2.2 improves performance and compatibility while adding interface and AppleScript enhancements.

Default Folder X 5.2.2 is compatible with macOS 10.10 and higher. It’s a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95, and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95.

 

