Rally Racers drives onto the Mac

Rally Racers, a cartoon-based car racing game, is available on Steam (https://tinyurl.com/y9594lgn) for macOS and Windows for $11.99.

It’s a “crash and bash” car racing game where you pick up weapons, boosts and rockets to help you through your quest around seven worlds.

Performing stunts gives you power boost and earns you counts towards your awards. Collect oranges to upgrade your vehicles and unlock new characters and new cars. Compete in 21 different tracks against other AI racers and try to be the first to cross the line to collect gold cups and awards.