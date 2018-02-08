New Process Flowcharts Solution available for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a new Process Flowcharts Solution for ConceptDraw Pro. The new samples and library objects expand a set of tools and features for the software to allow users to diagram business process scenarios.

The new edition of Process Flowcharts Solution includes the CH-1 Business Process Modeling Notation to graphically describe the steps of a business process . It’s available in Solution Park at no charge to owners of ConceptDraw Pro 11, which retails for $199 per end user license and is included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.