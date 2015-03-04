Karl Traunmueller rolls out Compositor 1.0 for the Mac

Karl Traunmueller has released Compositor 1.0, a new Mac app that brings WYSIWYG [what you see is what you get] features to the LaTeX document preparation system widely used in academia for preparation of scientific and technical publications.

Editing and viewing are fully integrated. The document is typeset with every keystroke the user makes, and the results are displayed immediately, according to Traunmueller.

Compositor works with macOS 10.11 or newer. A fully-functional 60-day free trial is available for download from the product's website (http://compositorapp.com). Licenses can be purchased from the product's online store at an early-adopter price of $19. The purchase includes all future updates, including major version updates. There are currently no plans to support Windows or Linux platforms, says Traunmueller.