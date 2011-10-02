Gro CRM Launches Apple TV 2.0 Update

Gro Software has updated their Gro CRM Apple TV app to version 2.0. Gro CRM is a Mac CRM software platform for small business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management made exclusively for Apple users and their devices.

The new update for Apple TV includes a new look and updates for tvOS11, streaming history, in/out employee tracking and more. Gro CRM 2.0.1 for AppleTV is available as a free download through the Apple App Store. and on the Gro CRM website. The download is free but requires a monthly or annual subscription.

Solo subscriptions are available for $14.99/seat/month, Basic subscriptions are available for 24.99/seat/month and Pro subscriptions are available for $49.99/seat/month. A 14-day free trial is available on the Gro CRM website (www.grocrm.com).