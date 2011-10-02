Train Crisis game now available at Steam

U-Play Online has released Train Crisis for Mac and PC systems today. The game's full price on the Steam store (https://tinyurl.com/yabyetg6) is $4.99, but you can get it for 15% off for a limited time.

Here’s how the game is described: “Train Crisis is a demanding puzzle strategy game in which you have to guide trains with a different color each towards their corresponding destination. The game is set in 4 distinct historical contexts such as the Industrial Revolution, the Far West, the Modern Era and the Future. It contains 168 levels and it brights with stylized 3D visuals. The direction of the trains can be modified by changing junctions, timing traffic lights, avoiding traps in tunnels, and blowing up barriers.”