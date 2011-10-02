DEVONagent 3.10 searches Google Scholar for case law,

DEVONtechnologies (www.devontechnologies.com) has updated all editions of its smart research tool DEVONagent. The update brings a plug-in for searching Google Scholar for case law and supports DuckDuckGo Bangs in its integrated web browser.

It also adds more formats for sending results to DEVONthink. Extended plug-in and AppleScript API [application programming interface] enhance the options for automation. The updates for all three editions of DEVONagent are free and recommended for all users.