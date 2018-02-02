Updated Output Factory for InDesign improves file naming, layer versioning

Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory 2.2.7, a maintenance update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. Version 2.2.7 allows users to use specific text from InDesign layout in the variable names of output files when exporting combinations of InDesign layers as separate documents.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95; there’s a “lite” version for $119.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.