Bare Bones Software Releases BBEdit 12.1

Bare Bones Software (www.barebones.com) has updated BBEdit, its HTML and text editor, to version 12.1. It can now open significantly larger files and can perform more large-scale operations on big files than was possible in previous versions.

Performance has been improved for opening and saving large files as well. New Touch Bar support provides access to commonly used functions

in the FTP/SFTP browser, Text Factory, "Preview in BBEdit" and editing windows. Version 12.1 also adds enhancements to "Go To Line" and "Preview in BBEdit" features.

BBEdit 12.1 is the first version of BBEdit to run as a 64-bit application, the benefits of which include quicker launch times, plus access to a wider variety of third-party color pickers and contextual menu plug-ins. It also includes enhancements and refinements to existing features, and fixes for specific reported issues, and is a recommended and free update to all registered customers with BBEdit 12.

BBEdit 12 requires macOS 10.11.6 or later. It has a suggested retail price of $49.99. Owners of BBEdit 11 can upgrade for $29.99. Owners of BBEdit 10 or earlier (including customers who purchased BBEdit in the Mac App Store) can upgrade for $39.99.

Anyone who purchased BBEdit 11 on or after March 1, 2017, is eligible to receive a free upgrade to BBEdit 12, while all eligible customers who purchased directly from Bare Bones Software have been notified via email. New licenses and upgrades are available directly from the Bare Bones Software online store. A demo is available for download.