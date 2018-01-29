RE:Vision Effects releases RE:Match v2 for After Effects and Premiere Pro

RE:Vision Effects (www.revisionfx.com) has released RE:Match 2 for Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro. The upgrade addresses common color problems when using multiple shots and/or multiple cameras.

For general multicam shoots RE:Match matches, as best it can, one sequence's color appearance to match that of another. For stereo pairs, the software can further refine the overall color match by taking into account that the two views are captured at the same time with a relatively small distance between the views.

In addition, RE:Match is also able to propagate color changes into areas that are present in only one view. It can also make other details, such as reflections, specular highlights, and lens flares be consistent between the two views.

RE:Match costs $89.95 for the standard version and $189.95 for the pro version. Version 2 is a free upgrade for RE:Match Pro 1 users.