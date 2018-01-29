iMobie updates PhoneRescue to recover los data from all Android phones
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

iMobie updates PhoneRescue to recover los data from all Android phones

iMobie has updated PhoneRescue (https://tinyurl.com/ydxegk6q), its Mac-compatible data recovery tool, to version 3.6.0, allowing users to recover data from all Android phones and tablets.

They include Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, and Sony brands. PhoneRescue allows you to recover lost messages, photos, contacts, app data and more.

The app costs $49.99 for a single user license and $69.99 for a family license. A demo is available for download.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

djay Pro 2.0.4 - Transform your Mac into...
djay Pro provides a complete toolkit for performing DJs. Its unique modern interface is built around a sophisticated integration with iTunes and Spotify, giving you instant access to millions of... Read more
Google Chrome 64.0.3282.140 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
QuarkXPress 13.2.1.0 - Desktop publishin...
QuarkXPress 2017 is the new version that raises the bar for design and productivity. With non-destructive graphics and image editing directly within your layout, you no longer have to choose between... Read more
Microsoft Office 2016 16.9 - Popular pro...
Microsoft Office 2016 - Unmistakably Office, designed for Mac. The new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote provide the best of both worlds for Mac users - the familiar Office... Read more
OmniPlan Pro 3.9 - Professional-grade pr...
With OmniPlan Pro, you can create logical, manageable project plans with Gantt charts, schedules, summaries, milestones, and critical paths. Break down the tasks needed to make your project a success... Read more
OmniPlan 3.9 - Robust project management...
With OmniPlan, you can create logical, manageable project plans with Gantt charts, schedules, summaries, milestones, and critical paths. Break down the tasks needed to make your project a success,... Read more
Drive Genius 5.1.1 - $99.00
Drive Genius features a comprehensive Malware Scan. Automate your malware protection. Protect your investment from any threat. The Malware Scan is part of the automated DrivePulse utility. DrivePulse... Read more
Brackets 1.11.0 - Open Source Web design...
Brackets is an Open-Source editor for Web design and development built on top of Web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The project was created and is maintained by Adobe, and is... Read more
WhatsApp 0.2.8082 - Desktop client for W...
WhatsApp is the desktop client for WhatsApp Messenger, a cross-platform mobile messaging app which allows you to exchange messages without having to pay for SMS. WhatsApp Messenger is available for... Read more
WebSnapperPro 2.0.2 - $20.00
WebSnapperPro lets you capture full web pages exactly as they appear in your browser, with a single mouse click, without the need to "stitch" or cut-and-paste. Save the page as an image file or as... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Headshot ZD Guide - How to Survive Just...
Surviving in the zombie apocalypse can be quite tough, particularly if you’re dealing with the kind of zombies that can only be dispatched with shots to the head. Headshot ZD gives you that exact task in a free-to-play, survival-action format, and... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
January is over and done with. Welcome to February. I hope it's been treating you well. And if it hasn't, well come over here, have a sit down and a cup of cocoa, and read all about the exciting things happening across the Steel Media empire over... | Read more »
All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
Another week has flown by. Why it feels like only a matter of minutes ago it was the start of January and we all swore blind we were going to keep our New Year's resolutions. Now it's February, and time has once again proven how utterly weak we... | Read more »
Disc Drivin' 2 Guide - How to Slide...
Disc Drivin’ 2 is not your normal racer. Its turn-based gameplay and disc-based antics make for a really unique gameplay experience that might not be so easy to handle at first. Rest assured though, if you keep these tips in mind, you’ll be... | Read more »
Casual online multiplayer Mini Golf King...
Bluehole PNIX has just recently added a brand new update that aims to sink even more competition and party antics into its arcade multiplayer, Mini Golf King. Shrinking down the noble sport onto mobile, developer Bluehole PNIX adds in a fair share... | Read more »
PAKO 2 Guide - How to be a Better Wheelm...
PAKO 2’s stylish crime action can get really overwhelming really quickly, so much so that it can be hard to understand what you need to do to get better. Don’t fret though, we have some tips to help you be a more effective wheelman: [Read more] | Read more »
Heroes and villains unite in Dissidia Fi...
Released in Japan last year, Opera Omnia is the first installment of Dissidia Final Fantasy to end up on the mobile platform. As with the other Dissidia titles, it throws together the greatest characters from the world of Final Fantasy to fight... | Read more »
Mario Kart is coming to mobile. Is it ti...
This one is definitely an example of getting the hype train (or kart, I guess) started early. Nintendo has revealed that it's developing a Mario Kart game for mobile. It's called Mario Kart Tour, and it was announced yesterday over on Nintendo's... | Read more »
PAKO 2 (Games)
PAKO 2 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: *** RECOMMENDED DEVICE: iPhone SE/iPhone6 OR BETTER *** | Read more »
Here's everything you need to know...
It's that most special of days. There's a new Final Fantasy game on the App Store. It's called Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, and you're right, that is a bit of a mouthful. But what is the game? And what are you going to be doing in it? [... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Apple now offering Certified Refurbished iPho...
#Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished #iPhone 7 and 7 Plus’ starting at only $499 or 9-10% off the cost of new iPhones. Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold models are available. Each phone... Read more
Clearance 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks, Certified...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available starting at $949. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
Apple Refurbished 2017 iMacs available for $1...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27... Read more
The best 10″ Apple iPad Pro sale of the year:...
Sams Club has 10.5″ #Apple WiFi #iPad Pros on sale right now for up to $201 off MSRP as part of their Tech Savings event. Choose free shipping or free local store pickup (if available). Sale prices... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished Mac minis...
Apple has restocked Certified Refurbished Mac minis starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
How to buy clearance 15″ MacBook Pros for as...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros available for up to $800 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
Sale: 9.7-inch 2017 WiFi iPads starting at $2...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi #Apple #iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off – 128GB iPad WiFi... Read more
13″ MacBook Pros on sale today for $100 off,...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A... Read more
Monday deal! Select 13″ Apple MacBook Pros on...
Amazon has two 13″ Space Gray MacBook Pro configurations on sale today for $200 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 3.1GHz/512GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXW2LL/A): $1799.99 $200 off MSRP... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 2017 MacBo...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 current-generation MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Payments Counsel - *Apple* Pay (payments, c...
# Payments Counsel - Apple Pay (payments, credit/debit) Job Number: 112941729 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Web Apps Client Developer, *Apple* Retail E...
# Web Apps Client Developer, Apple Retail Engineering Job Number: 113353773 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 21-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Digital Media Planner - *Apple* Services -...
# Digital Media Planner - Apple Services Job Number: 113298275 Culver City, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: **Job Summary** Apple is Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description:SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.