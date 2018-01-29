iMobie updates PhoneRescue to recover los data from all Android phones

iMobie has updated PhoneRescue (https://tinyurl.com/ydxegk6q), its Mac-compatible data recovery tool, to version 3.6.0, allowing users to recover data from all Android phones and tablets.

They include Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, and Sony brands. PhoneRescue allows you to recover lost messages, photos, contacts, app data and more.

The app costs $49.99 for a single user license and $69.99 for a family license. A demo is available for download.