Tidy Up 5 for macOS is completely re-engineered

Hyperbolic Software (www.hyberbolicsoftware.com) has introduced Tidy Up 5, an update of the duplicate finding and disk tidiness app, developed exclusively for the Mac.

It employs a customizable search algorithm that scans any mounted drive volume. Tidy Up also has the capability to scan the databases of popular applications such as Lightroom, Photos and iTunes. Version 5 is completely re-engineered and was developed focusing on efficiency, according to the folks at Hyperbolic Software.

Tidy Up 5 requires macOS 10.12 or later. It costs $28.99.