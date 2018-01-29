Pocket Informant now available on Mac App Store as Informant 1.0

Fanatic Software has announced the availability of Informant for macOS (10.11 or higher) in the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y8kvv8wl).

It’s a cross-platform day planner app that combines your Calendar, Tasks, Projects, and Notes into a single app. Users can combine multiple personal or work calendars from different sources such as iCloud and Google. Its features include sub-tasks, and start-and-end dates.

You can get the Mac-based version or Informant for macOS as a one-time purchase of $49.99. The iOS version of Informant (Informant 5 for iOS) is now available at the Apple App Store as a subscription of $25/year which also includes a subscription to the Informant Sync service.

You can subscribe to the Informant Sync service ($25/year) to keep all your data in sync across your devices. if you sign up for the Informant Sync service, you can get a free access to the iPhone and iPad versions. Or, you can try a free two-week trial of the full version of the app by configuring the optional Informant Sync service.