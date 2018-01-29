Kensington introduces a new USB-C, USB 3.0 docking station
Kensington introduces a new USB-C, USB 3.0 docking station

Kensington (www.kensington.com) has introduced the $219.99 SD4700P Universal USB-C and USB 3.0 Docking Station, which gives organizations full support for both USB-C and USB 3.0 devices from laptops using both macOS and Windows.

You can connect the Docking Station to the USB port on a laptop, and transfer audio, video, data and power (supported USB-C devices with power deliver function only). With Zero Footprint Mounting organizations have the option to attach the dock to the back of any VESA-compatible external monitor display. The Docking Station connects to the single USB-C or USB 3.0 port on a laptop and gives the connected user access to:

° DisplayPort++/HDMI to provide flexible video connections with support up to 2560x1600 for a single monitor or 2048x1152 for dual monitors using DisplayLink.

° Six USB ports that extend the productivity capabilities of laptops via one USB-C port, and five USB 3.0 ports, one of which is a 2.1A fast-charging port to power up a tablet or smartphone.

° 135W Power Supply Adapter to provide power for the Universal Docking Station and up to 60W of power for devices connected using Power Delivery (PD) USB-C.

° A combo 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack.

° Gigabit Ethernet Port that provides a 1Gb wired networking connection between computers.

 

