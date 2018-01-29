Gro Software releases Gro CRM 2.0.1 for the Mac
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Gro Software releases Gro CRM 2.0.1 for the Mac

Gro Software has announced Gro CRM 2.0.1, an update of the Mac CRM for small business.

It’s a software platform for small business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management. Gro CRM is made exclusively for Mac users. Version 2.0 release includes new features including iOS 11 and iPhone X support.

Gro CRM 2.0.1 is available at the Mac App Store and on the Gro CRM website (https://www.grocrm.com). The download is free but requires a monthly or annual subscription. Solo subscriptions are available for $14.99/seat/month, Basic subscriptions are available for $24.99/seat/month and Pro subscriptions are available for $49.99/seat/month. A 14-day free demo is available at the Gro CRM website.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Backup and Sync 3.39.8297.0200 - File ba...
Backup and Sync (was Google Drive) is a place where you can create, share, collaborate, and keep all of your stuff. Whether you're working with a friend on a joint research project, planning a... Read more
SpamSieve 2.9.30 - Robust spam filter fo...
SpamSieve is a robust spam filter for major email clients that uses powerful Bayesian spam filtering. SpamSieve understands what your spam looks like in order to block it all, but also learns what... Read more
iClock Pro 4.0.7 - Customize your menuba...
iClock is a menu-bar replacement for Apple's default clock but with 100x features. Have your Apple or Google calendar in the menubar. Have the day, date, and time in different fonts and colors in the... Read more
iClock 4.0.7 - Customize your menubar cl...
iClock is a menu-bar replacement for Apple's default clock but with 100x features. Have your Apple or Google calendar in the menubar. Have the day, date, and time in different fonts and colors in the... Read more
iWatermark Pro 2.0.14 - Easily add water...
iWatermark Pro is the essential watermarking app for professional, business, and personal use. Easily secure and protect your photos with text, a graphic, a signature, or a QR watermark. Once added... Read more
Data Rescue 5.0.4 - $39.50 (40% off)
Data Rescue’s new and improved features let you scan, search, and recover your files faster than ever before. We have modernized the file-preview capabilities, added new files types to the recovery... Read more
CrashPlan 4.8.4 - Online backup service;...
CrashPlan offers local and online backup that's automatic, secure, and cross-platform. Even if you need to back up as many as 10 computers at home, CrashPlan delivers multi-destination protection... Read more
Maintenance 2.3.8 - System maintenance u...
Maintenance is a system maintenance and cleaning utility. It allows you to run miscellaneous tasks of system maintenance: Check the status of the hard disk Repair permissions Run periodic scripts... Read more
Adobe Flash Player 28.0.0.137 - Plug-in...
Adobe Flash Player is a cross-platform, browser-based application runtime that provides uncompromised viewing of expressive applications, content, and videos across browsers and operating systems.... Read more
Firefox 58.0.1 - Fast, safe Web browser.
Firefox offers a fast, safe Web browsing experience. Browse quickly, securely, and effortlessly. With its industry-leading features, Firefox is the choice of Web development professionals and casual... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The best games for iPhone - The definiti...
Hi there, and welcome to our ever-increasing list of the very best games for iPhone. We're going to be updating this regularly with new content, so make sure you check back often, because you're not going to want to miss out on even one of the... | Read more »
Strategize with George Washington and Ge...
Test your strategic might in Webzen’s latest project, First Hero. It’s a real-time strategy game that will see you crafting an army from history’s most important figures. Send the likes of Genghis Khan and Leonidas into battle to command and... | Read more »
The best Clash Royale alternatives for i...
So you've spent some time with Clash Royale and you've decided you like it, but the experience isn't quite up your street? That's cool, it takes all sorts to make a world. But there are a lot of alternatives out there, and you might be a bit... | Read more »
Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena: How to g...
It's not glamorous work wrangling monsters in Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena, at least to start. The game features legendary creatures like Dracula and Medusa, but they aren't on your roster when you begin playing, and you could find yourself... | Read more »
Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena: Your gui...
You've played turn-based tactics games on your phone or tablet before. I don't even need to know you to know that's true. But have you ever played with a squad full of famous monsters? Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena (which we're going to call... | Read more »
Meteorfall guide - Tips for the Card Cra...
Meteorfall: Journey is a card-based rogulike that we love the super tight design of. It can be tough as nails, but there’s something about it that makes it compelling nonetheless. Here are a few tips that might keep you alive a little longer on... | Read more »
All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
Oh look, it's Friday. And at Friday here at 148Apps we like to round up the best games that are currently on sale on the App Store. After all, what better time to save yourself a bit of money than the weekend? I can't think of one. Can you? [Read... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
Another week has flown by here at Steel Media towers. It's been busy for everyone. Some of the editorial team have been at our regular show in London, Pocket Gamer Connects. Some of us haven't. We've all had our noses pushed right into the... | Read more »
Four Last Things (Games)
Four Last Things 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Pilfer from poets, bargain with bishops and serenade the local simpleton on your hapless quest for absolution. Four Last... | Read more »
Meteorfall: Journey (Games)
Meteorfall: Journey 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Meteorfall is a deck-building roguelike. You'll choose your class from one of four unique adventurers, and then set out... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Sale: 9.7-inch 2017 WiFi iPads starting at $2...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi #Apple #iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off – 128GB iPad WiFi... Read more
13″ MacBook Pros on sale today for $100 off,...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A... Read more
Monday deal! Select 13″ Apple MacBook Pros on...
Amazon has two 13″ Space Gray MacBook Pro configurations on sale today for $200 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 3.1GHz/512GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXW2LL/A): $1799.99 $200 off MSRP... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 2017 MacBo...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 current-generation MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for... Read more
B&H offers 15″ MacBook Pros for up to $25...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $250 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100-$120 off MS...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $... Read more
Apple Certified Refurbished 10″ and 12″ iPad...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ and 12″ iPad Pros for $100-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: –... Read more
iMacs on sale for up to $130 off MSRP with no...
B&H Photo has 21-inch and 27-inch iMacs in stock and on sale for up to $130 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2199 $... Read more
8-core iMac Pro on sale for $4799, save $200
Adorama has the 8-core iMac Pro on sale for $4799 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $200 off MSRP. Read more
Apple refurbished iPad minis available for $3...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 128GB iPad minis available today for $339 including free shipping. Apple’s standard one-year warranty is included. Their price is $60 off MSRP. Read more
 

Jobs Board

Firmware Engineer - *Apple* Accessories - A...
# Firmware Engineer - Apple Accessories Job Number: 113452350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 29-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113384559 Brandon, Florida, United States Posted: 10-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate about Read more
QA Automation Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple...
# QA Automation Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113202642 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** At Read more
Engineering Manager - *Apple* TV - Apple (U...
# Engineering Manager - Apple TV Job Number: 113305053 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.