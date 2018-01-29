Gro Software releases Gro CRM 2.0.1 for the Mac

Gro Software has announced Gro CRM 2.0.1, an update of the Mac CRM for small business.

It’s a software platform for small business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management. Gro CRM is made exclusively for Mac users. Version 2.0 release includes new features including iOS 11 and iPhone X support.

Gro CRM 2.0.1 is available at the Mac App Store and on the Gro CRM website (https://www.grocrm.com). The download is free but requires a monthly or annual subscription. Solo subscriptions are available for $14.99/seat/month, Basic subscriptions are available for $24.99/seat/month and Pro subscriptions are available for $49.99/seat/month. A 14-day free demo is available at the Gro CRM website.