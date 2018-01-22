QuickerTek announces 12TB hard drive storage upgrade for Apple’s Time Capsule

QuickerTek has announced new 5TB and 12TB hard drive upgrades (https://tinyurl.com/y8omjyrz) for the Apple AC AirPort Time Capsule — which provides only 2TB to 3TB of storage alone. By request, 6 9dBi high performance antennas can also be added to the unit for a boost in wireless power, effectively a three-fold increase in the range of the Time Capsule.

To complete this upgrade, QuickerTek first opens the chassis and removes the existing hard drive. Once this is done, either the 5TB or 12TB hard drive is slid into the empty space and plugged into the internal board.

The antenna upgrade not only offers dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi, but it also triples the range of the Time Capsule. The improved wireless power allows users the ability to arrange and use their Apple wireless anywhere they choose by providing a wider range and blasting through common line of sight objects.

The standard Apple AirPort Time Capsule doesn’t have a built-in port to connect these antennas. So, QuickerTek engineered a means of modifying them with antenna connectors.

A QuickerTek supplied 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with the 5TB hard drive alone costs $499, a 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with both the 5TB hard drive and high gain 9dBi antennas is $699 ; a 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with the 12TB hard drive alone is $799; and a 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with a 12TB hard drive and high gain 9dBi antennas is $999.

Customers may also send in their own Time Capsules to be upgraded. A customer supplied Time Capsule upgraded with the 5TB hard drive alone costs $199 ; a customer supplied Time Capsule upgraded with the 5TB hard drive and high gain 9dBi antennas is $399; a customer supplied Time Capsule upgraded with the 12TB hard drive alone is $599; and a customer supplied Time Capsule upgraded with the 12TB hard drive and high gain 9dBi antennas is$799.