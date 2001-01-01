Twocanoes Software releases TCM for the Mac

Twocanoes Software has released TCM, a solution to manage Macs from a web browser such as Safari or Chrome. The company says you can take a screenshot, open an app, open a web page, reboot a computer, send a UNIX command, reboot to Windows all without leaving your desk or your coffee shop.

Organizations can use TCM to create simplified web views so authorized users can sign into and only see a web page with a specific group of Macs and limited tasks, according to the folks at Twocanoes. You can keep Macs up-to-date instantly using TCM.

TCM is available immediately from Twocanoes Software (https://twocanoes.com/products/mac/tcm/) starting at $299 for up to 30 Macs. A demo is available for download. Education and tiered pricing is available.