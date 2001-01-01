Mailbutler for Apple Mail gets revamped interface

Mailbutler GmbH (https://www.mailbutler.io) has upgraded their email extension for Apple Mail and Gmail users.

The extension acts as a “Swiss army knife” for emails while integrating into the native interfaces of the email apps. The Mailbutler upgrade sports a revamped interface and new functions.

MailButler requires macOS 10.10 or higher. A demo is available for download; registration is $8.95