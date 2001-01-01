Apple releases updates of macOS High Sierra, iOS, watchOS, tvOS

Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.3, iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5.

Apple says macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 provides security and feature improvements — including a bug fix for a glitch that allowed the Mac App Store menu in System Preferences to be unlocked with any password. . It can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store or through the Software Update function in the Mac App Store on all compatible Macs that are already running macOS High Sierra.

iOS 11.2.5 also offers bug fixes, including one that allowed a malicious link to freeze the Messages app on iOS devices. It also adds support for the upcoming HomePod and Siri Audio News. The update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.

watchOS 4.2.2 also provides “improvements and bug fixes.” It can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% of battery power, and be placed on a charger. It also needs to be sitting next to the iPhone.

Finally, tvOS 11.2.5 also sports bug fixes and “other enhancements.” To install tvOS 11.2.5, turn on your Apple TV, and using the Siri Remote, go to Settings > System > Software Updates.