AKVIS releases ArtSuite 13

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has revved ArtSuite, its photo decoration software, to version 13, which adds new features and modifications, including the new Random Patterns frame, updated Texture Library, new default frames, Frame Packs Manager, user interface improvements, etc.

AKVIS ArtSuite includes hundreds of patterns, textures, templates, and artistic effects for creating holiday albums, personalized greeting cards, scrapbooks, special occasion invitations, and more. On the Mac platform, it requires macOS 10.7 or higher.

AKVIS ArtSuite is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop and other image editors. A Home license is $39 and allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 13 is a free update for users who bought ArtSuite in the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get ArtSuite 13 for $14.95.