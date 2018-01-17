Kool Tools: QNAP TS-x28A Series

QNAP Systems has launched the all-new TS-x28A series NAS for entry-level home users, including the TS-128A and TS-228A models.

The TS-x28A series provides complete multimedia storage, sharing and streaming functions, and complete file and data protection capabilities (including snapshots) to meet increasing data protection needs for home users. The launch of the TS-x28A series also marks the milestone of all QNAP NAS on the market being able to benefit from snapshot protection. Users can now enjoy more features, stronger protection, and more cost-effective NAS.

The TS-x28A series features a Realtek RTD1295 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor with 1 GB RAM, providing abundant performance for home multimedia/data storage needs. The TS-x28A series also comes with QTS 4.3.4, the latest version of QNAP's award-winning operating system. QTS 4.3.4 introduces enhanced snapshot features with lowered hardware resource requirements, allowing NAS with 1GB RAM to benefit from snapshot protection. Users of the TS-x28A series will enjoy these advanced data protection capabilities alongside other amazing applications for multimedia, sharing, backup and data storage at an attractive price point.

The TS-x28A series NAS is empowered by the QTS operating system, offering powerful and useful file storage, sharing, backup, synchronization, and data protection features. macOS, Windows, and Linux users can all use the TS-x28A series as a file storage platform, and share files with non-NAS users using share links. Qsync can automatically synchronize files across devices for sharing and collaboration, while Hybrid Backup Sync provides a complete multi-layer file backup solution. Newly available for entry-level models, snapshots record the NAS status at a single point of time, allowing users to rapidly restore files and data back to this status in the event of accidental modification/deletion, data loss, or malware attacks.

The versatile multimedia features of the TS-x28A series include support for 360 degree photos and videos, and QVHelper assists in streaming media files to desktop media players. There are also a variety of mobile companion apps to make the most of the TS-x28A series NAS, including Qphoto - an app that allows you to take photos and videos and save them directly to the TS-x28A.

The TS-x28A series is now available. For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please go to www.qnap.com.