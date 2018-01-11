Keep It 1.2 adds icon view, custom note styles, ,ore

Reinvented Software has updated Keep It — their notebook, scrapbook and organizer for macOS — to version 1.2.

The upgrade adds icon view, improved Files app support, custom styles for notes, and improvements to search, tag filtering, imports, and more. Keep It is the successor to Together.

Keep It for Mac 1.2 requires macOS 10.12 or later. A 15-day demo is available for download (http://reinventedsoftware.com/keepit/). Registration costs $49.99, and includes all Keep It version 1.x updates. Together 3 users can purchase a $24.99 upgrade, or get a free copy if Together 3 was purchased during its final 6six months on sale.